England and West Indies frustrated by rain in Grenada

England’s third one-day international against the West Indies has been abandoned without a ball being bowled after a washout in Grenada.

The island is currently applying water conservation measures after experiencing an unusually early dry season but the rains arrived to wipe out the nation’s first international fixture since 2015.

Although it never reached downpour levels, the persistence of the rain left no window for the game to get under way ensuring the sides remain tied at 1-1 with two to play.

The coin toss was the day’s only action (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

The Grenadan fans will be crossing their fingers for clearer skies when the teams return to St George’s on Wednesday.

The only action that took place in the middle was a delayed coin toss, with Eoin Morgan winning and opting to chase.

Ben Stokes was absent from the England XI, sitting out as a precaution after rolling his ankle during fielding practice on the eve of the match.

That meant Alex Hales, Stokes’ replacement at number five, was the day’s biggest loser – missing a major chance to push his own case after slipping to first reserve status among the batsmen.