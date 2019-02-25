Cartoon of Serena Williams’ US Open final meltdown ‘not racist’ – watchdog

A cartoon of Serena Williams published in the aftermath of her US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka was not racist, a watchdog has found.

Williams suffered an extraordinary meltdown in the US Open final last September – calling umpire Carlos Ramos a thief for taking a point away from her.

The 23-time grand slam champion lost her cool after being given a warning for coaching from the stands early in the second set against Osaka.

She was penalised a point for a second offence, smashing her racket, and then a game after she verbally abused umpire Carlos Ramos, calling him a liar and a thief. That put Williams 5-3 down in the second set and she went on to lose 6-2 6-4.

@Knightcartoons cartoon is not racist or sexist …. it rightly mocks poor behavior by a tennis legend … Mark has the full support of everyone @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/KWMT3QahJh — damon johnston (@damonheraldsun) September 11, 2018

In the aftermath, the Herald Sun published a cartoon of Williams, with some believing the tennis star was depicted as an ape.

The Australian Press Council said: “Concern was expressed that the cartoon depicted Ms Williams with large lips, a broad flat nose, a wild afro-styled ponytail hairstyle different to that worn by Ms Williams during the match and positioned in an ape-like pose.”

In an adjudication released on Monday, the watchdog said it acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive, but said there was “a sufficient public interest” in commenting on sportsmanship during a “significant dispute” between a high-profile tennis player and an umpire at the US Open final.

“The council considers that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”