What tasks will lie ahead for the new Leicester manager?

Claude Puel was sacked by Leicester after the Foxes suffered a sixth defeat in their last seven games against Crystal Palace.

That run saw the club knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation zone.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at what the Frenchman’s replacement needs to do at the King Power Stadium.

Convince the fans

Claude Puel struggled to get the fans’ full support (Nigel French/PA)

Puel never had the full backing of Leicester supporters who were wary of his conservative style from the off. Leicester’s owners knew what they were getting though and while he has nurtured and trusted young talent, fans’ frustration came as no surprise. The football was dull, a far cry from the swashbuckling style of the 2016 title win, and despite being 12th supporters were never happy.

Avoid the slow starts

Wolves’ Ryan Bennett celebrates an early goal against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester have conceded the first goal 20 times this season in what has become a worryingly predictable trait. They have won a league-high 13 points coming from behind but defeats against Cardiff, Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace (twice) and Wolves played a part in Puel losing his job. Preparation has been undermined by slow starts and that must now change.

Resolve contract issues

Wes Morgan is out of contract at the end of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Title winners Wes Morgan, Shinji Okazaki, Christian Fuchs and Danny Simpson are out of contract at the end of the season. Puel had dodged questions surrounding their futures but all are able to speak to foreign clubs and sign pre-contract agreements. Leicester have been careful to honour their 2016 heroes and while they will not hand out deals for sentiment’s sake, there needs to be some clarity.

Make Vardy feel loved again

22 – Jamie Vardy has scored 22 Premier League goals for Leicester City under Claude Puel – double the number of any other Foxes player in that time. Somersaults. pic.twitter.com/ZScIJUMiTd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2019

The noises coming from Vardy’s camp this season have painted a picture of a striker who was unhappy with life under Puel. He was rested several times and also admitted the Frenchman’s tactics did not suit his style of play. But the former England international still had a fine strike rate under Puel and will be an asset again.

Win something

? ✅❌❌❌? ✅❌✅✅ Muric saves from Soyuncu, and Zinchenko sends Manchester City through.#LeiMci — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 18, 2018

Expectation levels have risen since the shock title win almost three years ago and while there is realism at the club, it does not dampen their ambition. Under Puel, Leicester blew their chances of silverware – losing to Newport in the FA Cup and fielding weakened teams in the Carabao Cup when Manchester City were twice there for the taking. Winning the Premier League is extremely unlikely to happen again but the cup competitions should not be out of reach.