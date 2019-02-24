Tomas Francis insists there is still more to come from Wales

Tomas Francis says there is “a lot left in the tank” as Wales close in on a possible first Six Nations title since 2013.

A stunning 21-13 victory over pre-tournament favourites England also put them two wins away from achieving the third Grand Slam of Warren Gatland’s coaching reign.

An unforgettable Test match took place in Cardiff today. Diwrnod i gofio i Gymru i gyd. #WALvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/m2iVT66oEH — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 23, 2019

They will head to Edinburgh for an appointment with Scotland in two weeks’ time, having reeled off a Welsh record 12 successive wins and surpassed the previous best mark that had stood for 109 years.

If Wales overcome that hurdle – they are unbeaten at Murrayfield with Gatland in charge – then it will all come down to Ireland in Cardiff on March 16.

Gatland’s men have not lost a Test match for 364 days – Ireland were the last team to beat them – and an irresistible second-half display sent England packing from the Welsh capital, beaten by tries from lock Cory Hill and wing Josh Adams.

A hard fought and competitive match but, as always, thanks @WelshRugbyUnion for having us and congratulations on the win. pic.twitter.com/FBG3um0GBT — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 23, 2019

They have also never failed to land a Six Nations Grand Slam after winning the first three games.

But Wales know that any slip-up in their remaining two games would probably see England crowned champions, given that they face Italy and Scotland next month, both at Twickenham.

Wales, though, are in the driving seat, occupying it thanks to a turbo-charged display by a rampant pack and world-class tactical steering by fly-half Dan Biggar, who went on for Gareth Anscombe after 61 minutes and controlled the match.

“The first two games (against France and Italy) we didn’t play well at all,” Wales prop Francis said.

Tomas Francis is expecting a tough final two games (David Davies/PA)

“We fired a few shots (against England), but there is a lot left in the tank and we’ve won three. It’s a good place to be in.

“There are two tough games to come. Murrayfield is always a tough place to go, and then it is Ireland at home. We will take them one at a time.

“The atmosphere is the squad is amazing. We know we still haven’t put together an 80-minute performance yet, and we are excited for when we can finally do that.

“As a front-five forward, you relish those encounters and enjoy it, put your marker down, retaliate and then go back at them and give as good as you’ve got.

There's celebrations and then there's celebrations! It's safe to say the Cardiff crowd were happy at the full-time whistle…#GuinnessSixNations #WALvENG pic.twitter.com/aeNXlPdVMF — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 23, 2019

“I thought we did that in the second half. The substitutes came on, those pick and gos around 65 minutes, and we put the hands on their throats. It was a hell of a win.

“We are a tight-knit squad, train hard for each other and believe, which is half the battle. There are 37 players ready to play, and it is a great place to be.

“You believe in the man next to you. Whoever comes on the pitch, whoever of the 37, we believe in each other. That’s why we enjoy being there.”

Wales head coach Warren Gatlland. (Paul Harding/PA Wire)

The planning for Murrayfield will begin early this week, and there will be no stone left unturned as Wales look to mark Gatland’s final Six Nations – he leaves his post after the World Cup later this year – in grand fashion.

Gatland said: “There are a few technical things we have to get right with our game. It’s important we focus on that next week.

“It will be a tough challenge up in Edinburgh.

“We’ve got to make sure we are not complacent and that we don’t drop our level. There is a huge amount at stake.”