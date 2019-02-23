Paul George floats OKC over Jazz with less than a second on the clock

High drama in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 148-147 last-second, double-overtime win over the Utah Jazz saw Paul George clinch the go-ahead with a soaring, floating jump shot.

George’s 45-point haul combined with Russell Westbrook’s to account for 88 of Thunder’s total, while Jerami Grant added 18.

After slugging it out through two rounds of overtime and the game at 147-146 it looked to be going the Jazz’s way until George drove between two defenders and lofted the ball high.

It made the hoop with 0.8 seconds left on the clock, leaving far too little for Kyle Korver’s last-gasp attempt to reach OKC’s net before the buzzer.

The Toronto Raptors had Kawhi Leonard to thank for his go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left of their clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard scored 25 of Toronto’s way to the 120-117 win that ruined DeMar DeRozan’s return to challenge his old team.

In other games the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 123-110, the Indiana Pacers saw off the New Orleans Pelicans 126-111 and the Chicago Bulls edged out the Orlando Magic 110-109.

The Detroit Pistons overcame the Atlanta Hawks 125-122, the Minnesota Timberwolves saw off the New York Knicks 115-104 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-106, while the Denver Nuggets saw off the Dallas Mavericks 114-104.