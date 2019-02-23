Exeter back at the summit with win over Newcastle

Exeter returned to the top of the Gallagher Premiership with a comfortable 35-17 victory over Newcastle at Sandy Park.

Chiefs scored five tries through Santiago Cordero, Jack Yeandle, Olly Woodburn, Nic White and Greg Holmes, with Gareth Steenson converting all five.

The Falcons remain rooted to the bottom of the table and looked a side short of confidence, although early injury disruptions to their front five did not help their situation.

At one stage, they looked set for a crushing defeat but some spirited defending kept the final score respectable and Zach Kibirige scored two tries and Sonatane Takulua one, with Toby Flood adding a conversion.

Exeter had the better of the opening exchanges to take the lead with an eighth-minute try. A strong run from Alex Cuthbert created the space for Cordero to sidestep Simon Hammersley on a 25-metre run to the line.

Chiefs continued to dominate and after declining a number of kickable penalties, they extended their lead when Yeandle crashed over from close range.

Newcastle were in danger of being overrun, their cause not being helped by the loss of forwards David Wilson and Andrew Davidson who departed for head injury assessments.

However they overcame these setbacks to get on the scoreboard after Sinoti Sinoti had brushed aside a weak tackle from Ian Whitten to send Takulua in under the posts.

Despite this boost, Newcastle’s woes continued as replacement prop Jack Payne left the field, with Logovi’i Mulipola coming on in his place, before Kibirige was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

The hosts immediately made their numerical advantage count for Woodburn to score on the overlap but that was the only addition to the score in Kibirige’s absence as Exeter held a 21-7 half-time lead.

Within six minutes of the restart, Exeter had sealed victory and a bonus point when White crossed to reward sustained pressure from his forwards.

Chiefs relaxed and Newcastle showed heart to respond with an excellent try from Kibirige, who evaded two defenders on an elusive 35-metre run.

The home side resumed control for Holmes to score from close range before Cuthbert looked to have earned his reward for an impressive performance by diving over, only for the referee to rule that the final pass was forward.

With a minute remaining, Newcastle broke out of defence to score the try of the match with Kibirige showing obvious promise to finish for his second.