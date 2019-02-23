British Athletics chief hails Muir’s belief ahead of European Indoor Championships

British Athletics chief Neil Black believes Laura Muir’s homecoming can be the springboard for global dominance.

Scot Muir aims to defend her 1500 metres and 3000m titles at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, which start on Friday.

It kicks off a long season for the 25-year-old with the World Championships in Doha held in September and October.

The Olympics in Tokyo are also just 17 months away and performance director Black expects Muir to shine, now she is free of her studies after graduating as a vet from Glasgow University last year.

He said: “Whether it is some event last year or this year, what I see is an athlete who has complete confidence and who thinks she is going to win global medals and that does not happen very often.

“I think what Laura is doing now is demonstrating her inner belief that is it going to happen and that is based on true belief.

“We have all seen Laura evolve as an athlete, as a performer and a person and I am incredibly impressed.”

Muir’s double gold in Belgrade two years ago were her first major senior titles.

She won bronze and silver in the 3000m and 1500m at the World Indoors last year before winning the 1500m at the European Championships in Berlin in August.

She is also in top form after breaking Kirsty Wade’s 31-year mile record by five seconds at the Birmingham Grand Prix last weekend, although the IAAF has said it will investigate her run if it receives any complaints about the prototype shoes she wore.

So far, athletics’ governing body is yet to receive any complaints.

Muir, in a record 48-strong British squad, goes for her first title defence in the 3000m on Friday evening, despite the 1500m heats just two hours before.

The 1500m final is the last individual event on Sunday night but despite the hectic schedule, Black backed Muir to complete a double defence on her home track.

He added: “She has a brilliant team around her and works well with her coach Andy Young so I am very confident Laura knows exactly what she is doing to seriously attempt the double double.

“She has a very good chance of doing it and I actually think she thrives on it and we’re going to see something special.

“The whole country will stand still when she hopefully completes the double double on Sunday evening.”