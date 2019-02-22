Nuno relies on squad core for long-term Wolves success

Nuno Espirito Santo believes he has a foolproof plan to keep Wolves successful.

In-form Wolves travel to Bournemouth on Saturday unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have signed new contracts this month following Ryan Bennett’s fresh deal in December.

They have all impressed in the Premier League after helping Wolves to promotion last term and Nuno feels keeping his players together is key.

He said: “They are players who were here before, players who have many years at the club. We believe the core of the squad and keeping the same players will improve us.

“They have played well since last season, Romain, Conor and Matt, so the idea is to keep what works.

“We are trying to become better, that’s our philosophy but we have a long way to go. No rest, always work hard.”

Wolves are seventh in the Premier League, 11 points behind the top six, but in pole position to earn a Europa League qualifying spot.

Seventh could earn a place in the qualifiers if the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners finish in the top six.

Nuno’s side would qualify for Europe anyway if they win the FA Cup, although they have a tough sixth-round clash at home to Manchester United looming next month.

They sit six points ahead of 11th-placed Bournemouth, a side they beat 2-0 at Molineux earlier in the season.

Nuno added: “We go game-by-game, the table doesn’t mean anything. We play the game, focus on our tasks and play. We don’t think about anything else, the result or anything. Think about your task and your performance.

“We will have a tough opponent in front of us. What we know is Bournemouth have a fantastic squad, so Eddie (Howe) will find solutions and will have a strong 11.”

Nuno has no new injury concerns, with Diogo Jota expected to shake off a dead leg which ruled him out of the 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City.