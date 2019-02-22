Lord Ouseley has twice given his support to Millwall

Kick It Out chairman Lord Ouseley twice gave evidence in support of Millwall’s positive work in the community when the club was facing punishment for alleged racist chanting.

A report in the Daily Mail said Ouseley gave evidence for the defence in cases in 2004 involving Liverpool’s Djimi Traore and 2009 involving West Ham’s Carlton Cole, both of which ended with Millwall avoiding sanctions.

A statement from anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out on Friday said: “Lord Ouseley gave evidence in support of the positive work Millwall have done – and continue to do – in their community.

“It is important that Kick It Out condemns racism wherever it is found but just as important is to recognise, encourage and support strong and committed community work that clubs like Millwall do to challenge it.”

On Thursday, Millwall were charged by the Football Association after a section of the club’s fans allegedly chanted racist language during last month’s FA Cup win over Everton at The Den.

Individuals at the stadium could be heard using a racist term that is derogatory to the Pakistani community.

An FA statement read: “Millwall have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged the club failed to ensure their spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words, which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin, during the FA Cup tie against Everton on January 26 2019.”

When the FA opened its investigation, Millwall made it clear that anyone identified and found guilty of racist abuse would be “banned from The Den for life.”