In pictures: Manchester United against Liverpool

Liverpool will go back to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat against in-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The hosts have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the United dugout following a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in December.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best photos from the league encounters between the two sides down the years.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United reign came to an end with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in 2014 as Manchester United struggled under David Moyes and Liverpool battled for the title (Peter Byrne/PA)

The clash in 2010-11 was a different case with United’s Dimitar Berbatov (left) scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Roy Hodgson’s Liverpool (Gareth Copley/PA)

Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Old Trafford in a 4-1 win over United in 2008-09 (Peter Byrne/PA)

United overpowered Liverpool in a 4-0 rout in 2002-03, with Ryan Giggs scoring the hosts’ third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Michael Owen celebrates scoring for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Anfield in the 2001-02 campaign (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool goalscorer Paul Ince clashes with Andy Cole in a 2-2 draw at Anfield in 1998-99 (Phil Noble/PA)

Andy Cole celebrates scoring in a 3-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in the 1996-97 season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eric Cantona scored on his comeback from his kung-fu kick suspension in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford (John Giles/PA)

Steve Bruce scores against Liverpool, but the hosts came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in 1994 (PA Archive)

In another 3-3 draw at Anfield, this time before the start of the Premier League, Bryan Robson (left) scored twice as United came back from 3-1 down in 1988 (PA Archive)