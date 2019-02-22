Menu

Advertising

In pictures: Manchester United against Liverpool

UK & international sports | Published:

The red sides of Manchester and Liverpool go head-to-head on Sunday.

Manchester United and Liverpool do battle again this weekend

Liverpool will go back to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat against in-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The hosts have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the United dugout following a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in December.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best photos from the league encounters between the two sides down the years.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United reign came to an end with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United reign came to an end with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December (Peter Byrne/PA)
Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Liverpool – Old Trafford
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in 2014 as Manchester United struggled under David Moyes and Liverpool battled for the title (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United's Dimitar Berbatov (left) celebrates after completing his hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2010-11
The clash in 2010-11 was a different case with United’s Dimitar Berbatov (left) scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Roy Hodgson’s Liverpool (Gareth Copley/PA)
Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Liverpool – Old Trafford
Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Old Trafford in a 4-1 win over United in 2008-09 (Peter Byrne/PA)
United overpowered Liverpool in a 4-0 rout in 2002-03 with Ryan Giggs scoring his side's third goal as Ruud Van Nistelrooy scored twice
United overpowered Liverpool in a 4-0 rout in 2002-03, with Ryan Giggs scoring the hosts’ third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advertising

Michael Owen celebrates scoring for Liverpool in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield in 2001-02
Michael Owen celebrates scoring for Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Anfield in the 2001-02 campaign (Phil Noble/PA)
L’pool v. Man Utd/Ince & Cole
Liverpool goalscorer Paul Ince clashes with Andy Cole in a 2-2 draw at Anfield in 1998-99 (Phil Noble/PA)
Manchester United's Andy Cole celebrates scoring in a 3-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in 1996-97
Andy Cole celebrates scoring in a 3-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in the 1996-97 season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
In 1995 Eric Cantona scored on his comeback to the Premier League after a long absence in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford
Eric Cantona scored on his comeback from his kung-fu kick suspension in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford (John Giles/PA)

Advertising

Steve Bruce scores against Liverpool as they came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with goals from Nigel Clough and Neil Ruddock in 1993-94
Steve Bruce scores against Liverpool, but the hosts came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in 1994 (PA Archive)
Manchester United captain Bryan Robson celebrates his goal in a 3-3 draw at Anfield in 1987-88
In another 3-3 draw at Anfield, this time before the start of the Premier League, Bryan Robson (left) scored twice as United came back from 3-1 down in 1988 (PA Archive)
Manchester United's Denis Law (right) head the ball over Tommy Lawrence in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in 1965
Delving further into the archives, Manchester United’s Denis Law (right) headed the ball over Tommy Lawrence to score in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in 1965 (PA Archive)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News