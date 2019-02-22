Advertising
In pictures: Manchester United against Liverpool
The red sides of Manchester and Liverpool go head-to-head on Sunday.
Liverpool will go back to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat against in-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The hosts have not lost a league match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the United dugout following a 3-1 defeat at Anfield in December.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best photos from the league encounters between the two sides down the years.
