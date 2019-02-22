Bayern inspired by Anfield clean sheet ahead of Bundesliga return

Niko Kovac says there will be “no stopping” Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga if they can defend as they did at Anfield earlier this week.

The Bavarians, who held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, return to domestic league action on Saturday when they host Hertha Berlin.

“We can take a lot of positives into the Bundesliga and the game against Hertha BSC,” said Bayern boss Kovac via the club’s official website.

“For me, the fact we were able to keep a clean sheet against such a world-class team is highly significant. If we do that in the Bundesliga, there’s no stopping us.”

Second-placed Bayern are three points behind Borussia Dortmund, who are at home against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

“We still have catching up to do in the Bundesliga,” Kovac said.

“What happened a few days ago is in the past. We want to and need to, win the match to maintain our chances of winning the title.

“We can draw level on points with Dortmund and put pressure on them to win on Sunday.”

Defender Jerome Boateng, absent from the Liverpool match due to illness, is set to be available and replace Mats Hummels, who has been ruled out with a cold. Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben remain sidelined.

Mid-table Hertha were beaten 3-2 by Bayern after extra-time in the DFB-Pokal earlier this month after defeating them 2-0 in the Bundesliga in September and drawing with them in each of the three meetings prior to that.

“We have recently been playing well against Bayern,” said boss Pal Dardai via the club’s official Twitter feed.

“We will be fully prepared and fully focused. In the cup, we didn’t keep the ball well and we must be better at that.”