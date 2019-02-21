Menu

Michael Van Gerwen demolishes Rob Cross in Premier League

UK & international sports | Published:

The Dutchman ran riot to secure a 7-2 victory in Dublin.

Michael Van Gerwen is top of the table

Michael Van Gerwen proved why he is the best player in the world with a 7-2 demolition of Rob Cross on night three of the Premier League in Dublin.

In a match involving the top-two ranked players, who have won the last three World Championships, Van Gerwen ran riot to remain top of the table with a 100 per cent record.

The Dutchman raced into a 6-0 lead and, although he missed two doubles for a whitewash, finished the job with a 101.34 average.

Van Gerwen is two points clear of Gerwyn Price, Daryl Gurney and Peter Wright, who all came from behind to secure positive results.

James Wade let a 5-2 lead slip and, despite averaging 103.89, needed to take out 129 to claim a 6-6 draw against the unbeaten Price.

Wright responded from slipping 3-0 behind to home favourite Steve Lennon, the third contender to replace the injured Gary Anderson, to win 7-5.

  1. Van Gerwen - 6 points
  2. Price - 4
  3. Gurney - 4
  4. Wright - 4
  5. Wade 3
  6. Cross - 3
  7. Van Barneveld - 2
  8. Suljovic 2
  9. Smith - 1

And Gurney was two legs down to last year’s runner-up Michael Smith, who is winless and bottom of the table, but battled hard to claim a 7-5 victory.

Raymond Van Barneveld produced another fine comeback to claim a point for the second consecutive week, fighting back from 5-1 down against Mensur Suljovic.

