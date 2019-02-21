Advertising
Formula One testing in pictures
A look at all the F1 teams in action at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
The first Formula One track action of the year has been taking place in Barcelona this week.
World champion Lewis Hamilton and his rivals have been completing hundreds of miles of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya ahead of the forthcoming campaign which gets under way in Melbourne next month.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the best pictures of the 2019 cars being put through their paces.
