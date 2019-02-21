Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are joining the race for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, The Sun reports. The French giants are said to be preparing a summer bid for the 18-year-old rising star, who is reported to have been the subject of a £35million failed approach by Bayern Munich last month. The ambitious England Under-19 player is said to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge after missing out on first-team football. Hudson-Odoi, whose contract expires in 2020, has only had 13 minutes of Premier League action since the close of the transfer window.

A breakthrough in contract talks between Manchester United and Marcus Rashford could see him stay at Old Trafford until 2025, the Daily Mirror reports. A new deal making the 21-year-old striker one of the better-paid players at the club could be agreed within weeks, the paper says. Improved morale at the club under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has given young players like Rashford more game time, is said to have changed the minds of several wantaway players.

Gareth Bale’s move to Manchester United might fail to materialise if Real Madrid decide he should be sold this summer, The Sun reports. The Champions League holders would prefer to sell the Welshman to Chelsea, who could part with Eden Hazard as part of a cash and player transfer, the paper says. Bale 29, would reportedly cost £131million in a cash only deal.

Laurent Blanc has been tipped for the Chelsea job if Maurizio Sarri is sacked (PA)

Former PSG manager Laurent Blanc is the latest person to be tipped as a possible successor to Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports. The Italian is said to only have a handful of games left to save his job – Malmo, Manchester City and Tottenham. Blanc is said to have been on a shortlist of replacements for Antonio Conte back in the summer.

Khephren Thuram: Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be chasing Lilian Thuram’s 17-year-old son, who is at Monaco’s academy but has not signed professional terms, the Daily Mail reports.

Ramadan Sobhi: Wolves are considering a move for the Huddersfield winger, according to the Examiner.

Oscar Tarensi: Manchester City are close to an agreement with Espanyol for the 16-year-old, who plays at left-back or left midfield and could cost around £260,000, the Daily Mail says.