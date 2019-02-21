Menu

Breakdancing to be considered for Paris 2024 Olympics

UK & international sports | Published:

It is one of four sports that will be proposed to the International Olympic Committee.

Urban Games

Breakdancing has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organisers have announced.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will consider the proposal and must reach a decision by December 2020.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.

Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev won the first breakdancing – known as ‘breaking’ – gold medal for boys, with Japan’s Ramu Kawai winning the girls’ title.

