Advertising
Breakdancing to be considered for Paris 2024 Olympics
It is one of four sports that will be proposed to the International Olympic Committee.
Breakdancing has been proposed for inclusion in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organisers have announced.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will consider the proposal and must reach a decision by December 2020.
Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.
Russia’s Sergei Chernyshev won the first breakdancing – known as ‘breaking’ – gold medal for boys, with Japan’s Ramu Kawai winning the girls’ title.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.