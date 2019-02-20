Neymar heading back to Brazil for injury treatment

Neymar will travel to Brazil to continue treatment on his foot injury, Paris St Germain have announced.

The Brazilian star injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during PSG’s Coupe de France clash with Strasbourg last month and was ruled out for around seven weeks.

Neymar, who has received treatment in Paris and Barcelona, will head to Brazil on Thursday for a 10-day trip under the supervision of the club’s medical department.

A statement on the club’s website concluded: “Paris St Germain again shows its full support for Neymar Jr and the determination he has shown since the beginning of his recovery.”