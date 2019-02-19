PA Sport Trivia (19/02/19)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Paddy Crerand (soccer) – Former Manchester United midfielder and part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side, born 1939.

Hana Mandlikova (tennis) – Former French, US and Australian Open women’s singles champion, born 1962.

Enzo Scifo (soccer) – Former Belgium midfielder, born 1966.

Paddy Johns (rugby union) – Former Ireland captain, born 1968.

Gianluca Zambrotta (soccer) – Former Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan full-back and a 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, born 1977.

Nicky Shorey (soccer) – Twice-capped former England full-back, now manager of Wingate & Finchley, born 1981.

Marta (soccer) – Brazil’s six-time women’s FIFA world player of the year, born 1986.

Mauro Icardi (soccer) – Inter Milan striker, born 1993.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1954: Socrates, who captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup, was born. He died in 2011.

1975: The Queen knighted West Indies great Garfield Sobers during a state visit to Barbados. Sobers was the fifth cricketer to be so honoured.

1996: UEFA scrapped its restrictions on the number of foreign players appearing in European competitions.

2002: Chelsea and Italy midfielder Roberto Di Matteo announced his retirement from playing at the age of 31 because of a leg injury. Di Matteo joined Chelsea for a then club record £4.9million from Lazio in July 1996 and scored after just 43 seconds of the 1997 FA Cup final win over Middlesbrough.

2004: Dwain Chambers attended a UK Athletics disciplinary hearing in London after testing positive for the designer steroid THG. Five days later, he was banned for two years.

2010: Tiger Woods issued an apology for cheating on wife Elin as he made his first public appearance since a car crash the previous November.

2010: Wasps confirmed fly-half Danny Cipriani would leave the club at the end of the season to join newly-formed Australian club Melbourne Rebels.

2012: Dereck Chisora was arrested by German police for his involvement in a post-fight press conference brawl with David Haye after a points defeat to WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko in Munich. He was later released without charge but had his boxing licence withdrawn by the British Boxing Board of Control. The licence was reissued in March 2013.

2016: Victoria Pendleton was unseated on her first ride over regulation fences in the Betfair Switching Saddles “Grassroots” Fox Hunters’ Chase at Fakenham.

2018: Former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout Barry Bennell was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which county play their cricket matches at New Road?

2. NHL team the Canucks are from which Canadian city?

3. How many rounds did Conor McGregor go with Floyd Mayweather Jr before their fight was called in the American’s favour in August 2017?

4. Where will the 2020 Super Bowl be held?

5. Lionel Messi and which other player are the only ones to score in 15 consecutive La Liga seasons?

Answers 1. Worcestershire; 2. Vancouver; 3. 10; 4. Hard Rock Stadium in Florida; 5. Sergio Ramos.