Raheem Sterling meets young Newport player who suffered racial abuse

Raheem Sterling has met up with the young footballer he wrote a letter of support to after being told he had suffered racial abuse.

Sterling shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account with Newport Under-14s player Ethan Ross following Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round victory at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

And City star Sterling accompanied it with the message: “It was probably as heartwarming for me as it was for you to finally meet up, Ethan. Again, always be proud of who you are, and never stay silent. #SpeakUp #youthsarethefuture”.

Sterling wrote to Ross last month after being contacted by the youngster’s grandmother about problems the teenager was having.

In his letter, Sterling said: “I have recently been told from your loving nana Sue about the tough time you are having with racial abuse.

Thank you @sterling7 for your kind words and support for our very own Ethan. A true inspiration for young people ? https://t.co/iTuPsGwHzK — NCAFC Academy (@youth_county) February 18, 2019

“Remember to stand tall and be proud of who you are and don’t let them take away your courage.

“You are strong and very brave, and your nana is also very proud of you. Keep being you kid.

“Remember, speaking up doesn’t always make life easy, but easy never changed anything.”