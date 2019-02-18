Menu

Injury delays Nicola Adams’ first world title fight

UK & international sports | Published:

The double Olympic champion will now fight for the title later in the year.

Nicola Adams’ maiden world title fight has been postponed after she sustained an injury.

Adams, 36, was due to meet Mexico’s WBO world flyweight champion Arely Mucino at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 8.

“Adams has unfortunately picked up an injury during her preparations for the contest, ruling the double Olympic champion out from fighting,” said a Queensberry Promotions statement.

“The world title bout will be rescheduled to take place later in the year.”

Anthony Yarde’s WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight title clash against Baltimore boxer Travis Reeves will replace the Mucino-Adams fight.

Yarde and Reeves had been scheduled to fight at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on March 23.

UK & international sports

