Fury-Wilder rematch in doubt as Briton signs deal with ESPN

Tyson Fury has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with United States broadcaster ESPN which casts doubt over his expected rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The new deal will see Fury’s future fights broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN in the US, while he will be promoted by Top Rank’s Bob Arum alongside Frank Warren.

Fury said in a statement: “I’m delighted that Frank and Queensberry Promotions have teamed up with Top Rank to promote my fights in America.”

? BREAKING ? TYSON FURY AND FRANK WARREN’S QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS SIGN GROUNDBREAKING DEAL WITH TOP RANK INC. Frank Warren and Lineal Heavyweight Champion @Tyson_Fury are proud to announce a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with @espn, @btsport and @BobArum’s @trboxing ? pic.twitter.com/fqVGfgpZBE — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 18, 2019

The deal means an expected rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, against whom Fury claimed a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December, is now in doubt, given the American has been fighting on Showtime, making an agreement unlikely.

Warren said: “By partnering up with ESPN and Top Rank in America, we’re giving Tyson the opportunity to perform on the biggest and most powerful platforms on both sides of the Atlantic and become a truly global star.”

Arum added: “He is a generational heavyweight talent at the peak of his powers.”

The statement said an announcement on Fury’s next fight would be made in due course.