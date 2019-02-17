Fox on a run to make sure of victory in Perth

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox made the most of an early reprieve to claim his first European Tour title with victory in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth.

Fox defeated Spain’s Adrian Otaegui 3&2 in the final at Lake Karrinyup after previous narrow victories over Jazz Janewattananond, Kristoffer Reitan and Paul Dunne.

As one of the top eight players after 54 holes of strokeplay Fox received a bye into the second round of match play, where Thailand’s Janewattananond missed from three feet to win the match on the second knockout hole.

Ryan Fox is the 2019 ISPA Handa World Super 6 Perth Champ! ??? pic.twitter.com/BXLG6IORSf — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 17, 2019

Fox took full advantage and won the contest on the next, before edging past Reitan in the quarter-finals and Dunne in the semi-finals, both matches going down to the final hole.

“I’ve been close a couple of times and it’s certainly nice to get one over the line today in a place I hold pretty special. I’ve played a lot of golf here and always enjoyed myself,” Fox, who lost a play-off to Russell Knox in the Irish Open last year, said in an interview broadcast on Sky Sports.

“Adrian didn’t quite play to his best this afternoon but I’m quite happy to take advantage of that. I played great this afternoon and felt probably under the most control in all the matches so it was nice to finish in style.”

Ryan Fox is on fire ? 3 up, 3 to play. pic.twitter.com/7s8zWVkWZ1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 17, 2019

“I always enjoyed match play as an amateur. I had a pretty decent record playing for Auckland in the Inter-provincial, and I grew up playing team sports, so you just get used to trying to beat someone and I quite like that. It’s different than trying to beat the golf course.”

Dunne, who partnered Gavin Moynihan to victory in the GolfSixes event last year, claimed third place after beating Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent on the first extra hole of the play-off for third/fourth place.

“I’m good friends with Ryan so I’m happy for him,” Dunne said. “His first win has been coming for a long time. Obviously it’s at my expense so it’s a little bittersweet, but if I was to lose to anyone this week I’m happy it’s Ryan.”