Valverde agrees to extend Barcelona contract until 2020

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has agreed to extend his contract with the club until 2020 with the option of an additional year.

The 55-year-old former Barca player took charge at the club in the summer of 2017, succeeding Luis Enrique, and guided them to a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double last season.

Valverde’s men are currently six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who they drew 1-1 with in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final last week.

❗ [LATEST NEWS] Agreement to extend Ernesto Valverde's contract More info ? https://t.co/LiAjy53jnP pic.twitter.com/ehuoU4V5ms — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2019

A statement on Barcelona’s official website said: “FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21).

“The signing of the extension will take place on Friday 15 February at 10.15am CET in the Presidential Suite at Camp Nou.

“Ernesto Valverde will appear before the press at 5.00pm CET in the media room at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of the game on Saturday against Real Valladolid.”

Valverde’s Barcelona fell just short of going unbeaten during their 2017-18 LaLiga campaign (John Walton/PA).

Barca have played 96 matches under ex-Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde in all competitions, winning 65 – which includes a 2-1 Supercopa de Espana victory over Sevilla in August – and losing nine.

They were unbeaten in LaLiga last season until losing 5-4 at Levante in their penultimate match of the campaign.

Knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Roma last term, they face Lyon in the last 16 of this season’s competition.