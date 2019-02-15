Renegades beat Sixers to set up all-Melbourne BBL final

Harry Gurney’s Melbourne Renegades will face city rivals the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League final after claiming a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers.

James Vince scored 28 before being ousted by his fellow Englishman Gurney and openers Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes each hit 52 as the visiting Sixers, having been sent into bat, made 180 for three at Marvel Stadium.

The Renegades’ reply saw them draw level with two balls to go before Kane Richardson clinched victory with a four off the next delivery.

Captain Aaron Finch top-scored with 44 and there were invaluable contributions from Sam Harper (36 off 17 balls) Cameron White (29 off 17) and Dan Christian, whose 31 not out off 14 balls proved decisive in the run chase.

The Renegades, who have never before reached the final, will now face the Stars on Sunday at the same venue.

The Sixers were without influential all-rounder Tom Curran after he linked up with England.