Hardaker excited to take on ‘the best’ as Wigan face star-studded Roosters

Former England full-back Zak Hardaker is expecting a Test match atmosphere when Wigan take on Sydney Roosters for the right to be called world champions.

The 27-year-old will be playing in his third World Club Challenge, having won one and lost one with Leeds, and concedes the star-studded Australian side will go into Sunday’s game as favourites.

“The week’s build-up is like an international,” he said. “It’s a big rugby league town and all the fans have been excited about it for the last few weeks.

Anyone excited for Sunday yet?… ✅ pic.twitter.com/u6gDEpUJho — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 14, 2019

“The Australians have come here as favourites I think, everyone expects us to get beat.

“We’re going up against the likes of Cooper Cronk, James Tedesco, Jared Waerea Hargreaves, Boyd Cordner, the list goes on and when I speak about them it just gets me excited.

“You want to play against the best and that’s certainly what we’ll be doing on Sunday.”

Cooper Cronk is one of a host of internationals in the Sydney Roosters team (Nigel French/PA)

Advertising

The annual showdown between the champions of Super League and the NRL will be only the third Wigan appearance for Hardaker, who feared the big occasions were a thing of the past as he faced the prospect of his career being cut short while in his prime.

Sacked by Castleford after testing positive for cocaine in the run-up to the 2017 Grand Final, he put his Wigan career in jeopardy when he was caught drink-driving just days after starting training with his new club.

However, Wigan stood by the former Leeds player after he agreed to attend a rehabilitation course at Sporting Chance and Hardaker impressed new coach Adrian Lam enough to claim the full-back role ahead of Morgan Escare, who had already been given Sam Tomkins’ old number one jersey.

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker in action against Leeds on his second game back from suspension (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

Advertising

Hardaker insists he is now a re-formed character and says he is determined to make the most of his latest opportunity.

“It’s brilliant,” he said. “When I signed last year, I was hoping Wigan would win the Grand Final and my mates were saying ‘you could play in the World Club Challenge’.

“It seemed so far away at the time. Pre-season was tough and Morgan got the one shirt so it was all down to training hard and taking my chances when they’ve come.

?? TEAM NEWS | Adrian Lam names the @WiganWarriorsRL 19-man squad to face @sydneyroosters on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/N7C5EoI9aU — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 15, 2019

“I think I’ve done alright in the two games so far and my third is a World Club Challenge, which is a bit surreal, but I’m looking forward to it.

“At first I was just thankful to be playing, I was really happy to be picked, and now I’m getting to the stage where I want to be the best again.

“I’ve got that hunger back and that drive. It’s a big test on Sunday but I love being tested.”

Meanwhile, Super League’s leading referee Robert Hicks will complete a hat-trick when he takes charge of Sunday’s game, having controlled both domestic finals in 2018.