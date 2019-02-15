Edinburgh extend unbeaten home run with victory over Dragons

Edinburgh extended their unbeaten home run in all competitions to 12 matches with a bonus-point 34-17 win in their Guinness PRO14 clash against Dragons at BT Murrayfield.

The hosts owed their success to a patient, workmanlike effort and greater composure than the visitors in the final quarter of a match that remained finely poised with 20 minutes to play.

Edinburgh had try doubles from James Johnstone and Duhan van der Merwe, plus one from Magnus Bradbury on his return from injury, while Jaco van der Walt kicked the other points.

Tyler Morgan touched down twice for the visitors and Josh Lewis added both conversions and a penalty.

Edinburgh struck after eight minutes as van der Walt fed Johnstone, who broke one tackle then wrong-footed three more defenders before diving over and leaving the creator to add the conversion.

Dragons squared matters four minutes later when a slick handling move stretched the home defence and James Benjamin fed Morgan, who accelerated past a floundering tackle to dot down in the corner. Lewis banged over the kick.

But the response was instant. Darcy Graham sprinted deep into Dragons territory then released Johnstone for his second score of the evening, with van der Walt again converting.

The Welshmen struck back almost immediately. Edinburgh attempted to run the ball from inside their own half but Morgan latched onto a pass from Dean and raced in between the sticks.

Lewis was on target with the straightforward conversion then banged over a 40 metre penalty to edge Dragons in front for the first time.

Twice Edinburgh opted for touch rather than kickable penalties and twice the Dragons defence held firm at the ensuing lineouts to reach half time with a three point lead.

Edinburgh came flying out of the blocks after the restart and Graham looked set to bag a try from a hack and chase. But Will Talbot-Davies showed impressive pace to pip the home winger in the race to the line.

Dragons replied with their best spell of the game. Rhodri Williams tried to unlock the home defence with a grubber kick but it ran over the dead ball line. Lewis then had an unsuccessful penalty attempt from long range.

But that was the cue for the hosts to raise the pace and they added to their points tally when van der Walt booted a penalty that hauled Edinburgh back onto level terms with 25 minutes to play.

And the Scots regained the lead on 63 minutes, Bradbury eventually plunging over for the third Edinburgh try and van der Walt added the extras.

The stand off recorded his first miss after van der Merwe secured the four-try bonus with an impressive solo effort. He raced at the Dragons defence and broke a tackle before getting back to his feet and cutting inside to touch down.

And the winger completed a satisfactory night for the hosts when he took a scoring pass from Dougie Fife to cross the whitewash for a second time.