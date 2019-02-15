Menu

Advertising

Bayern concede after just 14 seconds against Augsburg

UK & international sports | Published:

Leon Goretzka put the ball into his own net.

Leon Goretzka scored an early own goal

Bayern Munich got off to a nightmare start in their Bundesliga match at Augsburg on Friday night as they fell behind after just 14 seconds.

Leon Goretzka turned the ball into his own net from close-range after the hosts attacked straight from kick-off.

Kingsley Coman pulled Bayern level but Ji Dong-won restored Augsburg’s lead as the game approached the half-hour mark.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News