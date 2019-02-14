Michael Smith annoyed by hostile Scottish crowd in Premier League

Michael Smith was furious with the hostile Scottish crowd after drawing 6-6 with home favourite Peter Wright on night two of the Premier League in Glasgow.

The 28-year-old averaged 97.61 and hit six 180s, despite boos from the fans when he was throwing, but let a 5-2 lead slip and was forced to hold his nerve in a decider.

Smith, last year’s Premier League and World Championship runner-up, faces Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney in Dublin next week.

"I don't go to their offices and scream while they're trying to do paper work. At the end of the day I'm trying to feed my family." Some strong stuff from @BullyBoy180 ?️? pic.twitter.com/WgLJHsRLvW — Live Darts (@livedarts) February 14, 2019

The Englishman told Live Darts: “I was 5-2 up and the crowd started doing what they were doing. Understandable because I am in Scotland playing Peter Wright.

“But I don’t go to their offices and scream while they are trying to do paper work. End of the day, I am trying to feed my family. These points mean a lot to me.

“I should be old enough and dumb enough. I nearly lost my head, luckily I scraped a point at the end.

Advertising

“It was annoying. Every time I was throwing they were booing, cheering. I’ve had it before in Germany so I should have learned.”

Gerwyn Price also let a lead slip and had to settle for a 6-6 draw with Raymond Van Barneveld.

The Welshman was cruising to a second consecutive victory when moving 6-2 ahead but, having missed four match darts, Van Barneveld showed plenty of character to reel off the last four legs.

Thank you Glasgow for all your support it felt amazing !! Feel sorry for @Gezzyprice as he could or should have won the match but happy with my comeback !!! Onwards and upwards from now !!! See you next week in Dublin ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/Lb5MhifklT — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) February 14, 2019

Defending champion Michael Van Gerwen is the only player to have won both matches so far this campaign, beating Mensur Suljovic 7-3, while Rob Cross averaged 102.58 in his 7-4 triumph over James Wade.

BDO world champion Glen Durrant, the second ‘contender’ to replace the injured Gary Anderson, suffered a 7-3 defeat to Gurney on his first television appearance as a PDC tour-card holder.