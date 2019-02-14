Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany appears set to sign a contract extension at the club on reduced wages, the Daily Mail says. Discussions have been ongoing over a new one-year deal, with the 32-year-old expected to agree a wage cut in order to stay at the Etihad Stadium amid injury struggles, the paper adds.

In other Manchester City news, the club are set to rival neighbours United for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, The Sun reports. City boss Pep Guardiola is said to have earmarked the 22-year-old as his number one target as a successor to Fernandinho. The paper claims City are preparing a £70million bid for the France international in the summer.

Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly being eyed up by Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

Manchester United are preparing for a summer move for Benfica midfielder Joao Felix, according to The Sun. Old Trafford scouts have reportedly watched the 19-year-old on a number of occasions this season. The paper says the Red Devils are looking to launch a bid in the next transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports United are eyeing up four main targets for summer transfers. Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly remains their number one target, while Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and Juventus winger Douglas Costa are also wanted at Old Trafford, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Man Utd favourites to snap up Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sanchohttps://t.co/HM93ShPgWT pic.twitter.com/HJPxU8n7E6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 14, 2019

Players to watch

Raul Jimenez: The Wolves loan star is edging closer to making his move permanent this summer, the Daily Mirror claims. Benfica are said to be willing to sanction the £30million summer sale of the striker to Wolves thanks to his impressive form at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez has impressed for Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ola Aina: Torino are set to take up the £9million option to sign the Chelsea full back, the Daily Mirror reports. The 22-year-old was loaned out after struggling at the Premier League club but has made good progress in Italy this season, the paper says.