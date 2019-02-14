Amond hoping to be toast of the FA Cup again

Newport striker Padraig Amond hopes the drinks are on him for a change as he attempts to add Manchester City to his list of FA Cup giant-killing victims.

Irishman Amond is regularly toasted at his local bar in Carlow where owner and best friend, Edward Cahill, has been left out of pocket through free drinks promotions on the 30-year-old scoring in the cup.

Amond scored against Tottenham last season and has netted in every round this term as Newport have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 1948/49 season.

“The two of us sat beside each other in class from infants and juniors right up to the sixth class,” Amond said of his friendship with Cahill.

“They have a bar back home and, to drum up a little bit of interest, they’ve offered a free drink to customers when I’ve scored in the cup.

“They’ve paid out quite a few times but a lot of them are coming over for this game, so hopefully I can repay them with another goal.”

Amond has spent his entire career in the lower leagues since starting out at Shamrock Rovers and Portuguese club Paços de Ferreira.

He played for Accrington, Morecambe, Grimsby and Hartlepool before joining Sky Bet League Two club Newport in August 2017.

Amond has scored over 100 goals in the English Football League but few better than the second in Newport’s 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Middlesbrough.

“That’s one of my best goals,” said Amond, who executed a move straight off the training ground as he ran on to Robbie Willmott’s corner before rifling a rising first-time shot into the top left-hand corner.

“Everything about the goal was great – clean strike, in front of the cameras, the goal to clinch the game and putting us in the next round against Man City.

“There was a split-second before everyone else realises what’s going to happen.

“When I hit that ball I know – and no-one else in the ground or on TV does – that it’s going in.

“I know it straight away, and that’s one of the best moments. If you could bottle that feeling you’d make a lot of money.”

Asked if he could repeat the goal against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions, Amond quipped: “We’ll just try and win a corner first!

“They’re such a great side that even if they rest a few players they’ll probably put out 11 internationals.

“You’re still looking at 11 players who would make it into the starting XIs of the majority of Premier League teams.

“It’s not as if it’s going to be a weakened side that you’re licking your lips.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game regardless, so first and foremost we have to put in a performance that we can be proud of.”