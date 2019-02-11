The sporting weekend in pictures

Sergio Aguero moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League hat-tricks after recording his 11th treble in England’s top-flight during the 6-0 rout of Chelsea.

England laid down a daunting marker ahead of their crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales by easing past France in a 44-8 victory at Twickenham. In cricket, England took control of the third Test thanks to Mark Wood’s maiden Test five-wicket haul.

Great Britain reached the Fed Cup World Group II play-off by defeating Serbia, while the British Indoor Championships took place in Birmingham.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.

Cardiff players wore shirts in tribute to late team-mate Emiliano Sala before kick-off against Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

Cardiff players observe a minute’s silence in honour of the late Emiliano Sala during the Premier League match at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

Defending Six Nations champions Ireland got their current campaign on track by defeating Scotland at BT Murrayfield (Graham Stuart/PA)

Katie Boulter helped Great Britain into the World Group II play-off draw (David Davies/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) made it 10 wins from 11 matches since taking over as Manchester United interim manager against Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal which helped Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League and put pressure on Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wales made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations after defeating Italy at the Stadio Olimpico (Steven Paston/PA)

James Tavernier had his penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann during the goalless draw in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round match at Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Johanna Konta collapsed after victory and was helped by Anne Keothavong during the Fed Cup meeting with Serbia (David Davies/PA)

Burnley were 3-1 winners at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium on Saturday evening (Adam Davy/PA)

Tempers flared at the East Anglian derby as Norwich beat Ipswich 3-0. Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was dismissed after this skirmish (Nigel French/PA)

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round match against St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the women’s long jump at the British Indoor Championships (Simon Cooper/PA)

Jonny May scored a hat-trick for England who dominated France 44-8 at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

Jamie Vardy shows his frustration after missing a penalty for Leicester with his first kick after coming on as a substitute at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Mark Wood claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to help England take control of the third Test against the West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)