The sporting weekend in pictures
It was a busy weekend in the world of sport as the top two in the Premier League and Six Nations produced impressive victories.
Sergio Aguero moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League hat-tricks after recording his 11th treble in England’s top-flight during the 6-0 rout of Chelsea.
England laid down a daunting marker ahead of their crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales by easing past France in a 44-8 victory at Twickenham. In cricket, England took control of the third Test thanks to Mark Wood’s maiden Test five-wicket haul.
Great Britain reached the Fed Cup World Group II play-off by defeating Serbia, while the British Indoor Championships took place in Birmingham.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
