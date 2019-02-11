Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

It was a busy weekend in the world of sport as the top two in the Premier League and Six Nations produced impressive victories.

Sergio Aguero moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League hat-tricks after his treble against Chelsea

Sergio Aguero moved level with Alan Shearer for the most Premier League hat-tricks after recording his 11th treble in England’s top-flight during the 6-0 rout of Chelsea.

England laid down a daunting marker ahead of their crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales by easing past France in a 44-8 victory at Twickenham. In cricket, England took control of the third Test thanks to Mark Wood’s maiden Test five-wicket haul.

Great Britain reached the Fed Cup World Group II play-off by defeating Serbia, while the British Indoor Championships took place in Birmingham.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.

Cardiff players wore shirts in tribute to late team-mate Emiliano Sala before kick-off against Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)
Cardiff players observe a minute’s silence in honour of the late Emiliano Sala during the Premier League match at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)
Defending Six Nations champions Ireland got their current campaign on track by defeating Scotland at BT Murrayfield (Graham Stuart/PA)
Katie Boulter helped Great Britain into the World Group II play-off draw (David Davies/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) made it 10 wins from 11 matches since taking over as Manchester United interim manager against Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Sadio Mane scored the opening goal which helped Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League and put pressure on Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wales made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations after defeating Italy at the Stadio Olimpico (Steven Paston/PA)
James Tavernier had his penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann during the goalless draw in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round match at Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Johanna Konta collapsed after victory and was helped by Anne Keothavong during the Fed Cup meeting with Serbia (David Davies/PA)
Burnley were 3-1 winners at a rain-soaked Amex Stadium on Saturday evening (Adam Davy/PA)
Tempers flared at the East Anglian derby as Norwich beat Ipswich 3-0. Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was dismissed after this skirmish (Nigel French/PA)
Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round match against St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the women’s long jump at the British Indoor Championships (Simon Cooper/PA)
Jonny May scored a hat-trick for England who dominated France 44-8 at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Vardy shows his frustration after missing a penalty for Leicester with his first kick after coming on as a substitute at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Mark Wood claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to help England take control of the third Test against the West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Sergio Aguero completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot as Manchester City beat Chelsea 6-0 to move back to the Premier League summit (Martin Rickett/PA)
