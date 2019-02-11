Joel Embiid inspires Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid produced a fine performance to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 143-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, recording his 23rd game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, and was backed up by forward Tobias Harris, who finished with 22 points in his second game with his new team.

JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler added 21 and 15 points respectively, handing the 76ers their second win in a row since Thursday’s trade deadline.

.@tobias31 records 22 points (64.3FG%), 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the win over Los Angeles. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/0eh2rc347p — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 11, 2019

In California, the Golden State Warriors overturned a 19-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 120-118.

Kevin Durant top-scored with 39 points while DeMarcus Cousins’ free throw heroics with 5.4 seconds left on the clock helped cancel out a poor first quarter.

Josh Richardson starred early on for the Heat and closed with a career-best 37 points, including eight three-pointers.

All the best moments from tonight's down-to-the-wire win ‼️#JBLxGSW pic.twitter.com/AbruNd534r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks came back from 15 points down in a late rally to edge the Portland Trail Blazers 102-101.

Luka Doncic led the fightback with 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Elsewhere, rookie Marvin Bagley III recorded a career-high 32 points off the bench as the Sacramento Kings downed the Phoenix Suns 117-104 and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points in the Orlando Magic’s 124-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.