Football rumours from the media

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim position could be made permanent at the end of the season, according to The Sun. Crediting with transforming a struggling Manchester United side, who were languishing in sixth place when their former striker replaced Jose Mourinho in December – the paper says the United hierarchy have made a decision, but it may not be confirmed until the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates victory after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

Wolverhampton are the favourites to land Portuguese starlet Joao Felix, the Mirror says. The 19-year-old has already made an impression at Benfica and stands to make a move to Molineux due to their links with agent Jorge Mendes, the paper says, but it remains to be seen whether the Lisbon side will be prepared to cash in on their star midfielder.

After returning to form on loan at AC Milan, Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko could be in line for a permanent move to the Italian side at the end of the season. But, according to the Star, the Blues will insist upon Franck Kessie being including as part of an agreement should Milan decide to take up their option to buy 24-year-old Bakayoko.

Would like to thank everyone for the support and love they have shown, massively appreciated❤️ https://t.co/YeM7tnfuZw — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) February 10, 2019

Leeds ace Jack Clarke is attracting interest from the top flight, with Liverpool said to be monitoring the 18-year-old. The Mirror reports Jurgen Klopp is among a host of admirers, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester rivals City and United, who could be poised to make a bid in the summer. Clarke, who on Saturday was taken ill during a match at Middlesbrough, made his debut in October and has gone on to make 17 appearances this season.

Ivan Rakitic may look to Inter Milan in the summer, reports say (Nick Potts/PA)

Ivan Rakitic: Inter Milan my be ready offer a lifeline to the Barcelona midfielder, La Gazzetta dello Sport says, amid speculation the 30-year-old is ready to consider switching LaLiga for Serie A upon the arrival of Frenkie De Jong at the Catalan side at the end of the season.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin : Arsenal look ready to reignite their interest in the Mainz’s centre-back, the Mirror reports. After a failed bid last summer, the Gunners are apparently looking to return with a fresh offer in a bid to bolster their defensive options.