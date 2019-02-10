Russell Westbrook records ninth consecutive triple-double in Oklahoma City Thunder win

Russell Westbrook tied an NBA record as his Oklahoma City Thunder side recorded their biggest comeback victory to down the Houston Rockets 117-112.

The point guard finished with 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to claim his ninth triple-double in a row and tie Wilt Chamberlain’s 1968 scoring streak.

Largest comeback victory in Thunder history. Big time defense and a huge rally erase a 26 point deficit. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ipzXRzYoLt — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 10, 2019

On a night of achievements, James Harden top-scored with 42 points – to extend his 30-point streak to 29 games and clinch his 21st game of the season with at least 40 points.

Paul George scored 45 points for the Thunder as the Rockets blew a 26-point lead to trail by five in the fourth quarter and hand Oklahoma the away win.

? @russwest44 (21 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) records his NINTH straight triple-double in the @okcthunder win, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I9X7Ctx08p — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, overcame a 28-point deficit to see off the Boston Celtics 123-112.

Kyrie Irving was forced out the game with a sprained knee in the second quarter and Boston never seemed to recover.

Montrezl Harrell finished with 21 points, while Danilo Gallinari, with the jumper to break a 100-100 tie in the fourth, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Landry Shamet impressed in his debut with 17 points.

13 points and four threes in the fourth quarter alone. @landryshamet came up big in his debut. ? 17 PTS | 4-7 3FG | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/szCk4ItofZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 10, 2019

The New York Knicks slumped to their 16th straight loss as Kyle Lowry led the Toronto Raptors to a 104-99 win at Madison Square Garden.

Marc Gasol marked his first Toronto outing with seven points and six rebounds while Serge Ibaka added 15 points.

Checking in for the RaptorsNumber 33@MarcGasol pic.twitter.com/JNiDCezD7K — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 10, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks’ six-game winning streak was brought to an end by the Orlando Magic, who took advantage of a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less side to emerge 103-83 winners.

Kemba Walker was in top scoring form with 37 points and nine three-pointers as the Charlotte Hornets toppled the Atlanta Hawks 129-120, and Royce O’Neale hit all his four three-pointers to help push the Utah Jazz to a 125-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers improved their winning run to five games, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-90, the Washington Wizards defeated the Chicago Bulls 134-125, and Joakim Noah reached a season’s best 19 points as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 99-90.