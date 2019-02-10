How England rated against France

ELLIOT DALY: Brings an added dimension to England’s attacking game that is missing when Mike Brown plays at 15. 7 (out of 10)

CHRIS ASHTON: Could not have done more in his pursuit of a touch down and at least forced the penalty try. 7

HENRY SLADE: Just failed to scaled the heights of Dublin but this was another classy performance. 7

MANU TUILAGI: Quieter than against Ireland but did not see as much ball. Will be better with another game in the bank. 7

JONNY MAY: Unstoppable finisher whose speed and work-rate give England so many options. 9

OWEN FARRELL: With each game shows why he must remain fly-half and now more composed as a captain. 8

BEN YOUNGS: Among the stars of England’ Six Nations revival is canny scrum-half Youngs. 8

MAKO VUNIPOLA: England will sweat on the sight of their talisman prop limping off. Immense until injury struck. 8

JAMIE GEORGE: Omnipresent on the pitch and showed a high level of aggression. Now unquestionably first choice hooker. 8

KYLE SINCKLER: Must curb his enthusiasm which at times threatens to boil over as shown by one slap on the head. 7

COURTNEY LAWES: Any team would miss Maro Itoje but in Lawes England have an outstanding alternative. 8

GEORGE KRUIS: Licked his lips as France endure a difficult afternoon at the line-out. 7

MARK WILSON: Never seems to have a bad game for England. Tireless and forceful throughout. 8

TOM CURRY: A beefed-up frame makes the Sale openside a handful in defence and he carried well too. 8

BILLY VUNIPOLA: More involved than against Ireland and caused alarm when he appeared to go down injured. 8

Replacements – Jack Nowell arrived at a point when all life had drained from the game. Nathan Hughes made an impact, but this was a day when the starters shined. 7