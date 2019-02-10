5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Manchester City provided the perfect response to Liverpool’s climb back to the top of the Premier League table as they routed Chelsea 6-0 to reclaim first place.

There were significant moves at the other end too with Cardiff and Burnley both boosting their survival hopes. Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at what we learned from the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

HE’S ONLY HUMAN AFTER ALL

Sergio Aguero plundered a record-equalling 11th top-flight hat-trick as Manchester City hit hapless Chelsea for six. However, while the expert finisher demonstrated his prowess once again, he was guilty of a glaring eighth-minute miss when he side-footed wide with the goal at his mercy after Bernardo Silva had served up the ball on a plate.

PAUL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Paul Pogba’s demeanour during the dying days of Jose Mourinho’s reign as Manchester United manager was that of a man who had lost his way. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has rediscovered the confidence, swagger and thrust which prompted United to invest £89.3million in his services and his adept finish from a tight angle and nerveless penalty, as well as his overall display, in Saturday’s routine 3-0 win at Fulham underlined his rejuvenation.

VARD TO BEAR

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy reacts after missing his penalty (John Walton/PA)

Jamie Vardy may well think again if he is presented with a chance to take a penalty with his very first touch. The Leicester striker, who had been left out of the starting line-up at Tottenham, was waiting on the sidelines to come on when James Maddison was felled in the box, but took responsibility and saw his spot-kick saved by keeper Hugo Lloris.

WHEN YOUR LUCK IS OUT…

Fortune is a priceless commodity in the Premier League and especially at the foot of the table. Basement boys Huddersfield, who find themselves 13 points adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining found very little of it on offer as they slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Arsenal . Alex Iwobi’s early volley went in off Terence Kongolo’s heels before referee Jon Moss opted not to award a penalty when Jason Puncheon’s shot hit Laurent Koscielny’s arm.

AND THEN THERE WERE SIX

The battle for top-flight survival has taken a series of twists in recent weeks and there were more significant moves on Saturday. Wins for Cardiff and Burnley have dragged Crystal Palace and Brighton back into a pack also including Newcastle and Southampton – three points separating the six clubs – with bottom two Fulham and Huddersfield in danger of being cut adrift.