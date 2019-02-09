Warnock hails Cardiff’s heart as Bluebirds win again for Sala

Neil Warnock praised his Cardiff players for paying tribute to the late Emiliano Sala with their vital 2-1 victory at Southampton.

At the conclusion of the week in which the club-record signing’s body was recovered from the crashed plane that had been taking him to Cardiff, they ensured the club’s first successive top-flight victories since April 1962 with Kenneth Zohore’s dramatic goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

That Southampton had pulled level just two minutes earlier through Jack Stephens and appeared to have secured a draw furthered the demonstration of Cardiff’s character, which was also rewarded with them climbing clear of the Premier League’s bottom three and arresting their hosts’ momentum.

With fixtures against Watford, Everton, Wolves and West Ham in the coming weeks Warnock’s team could edge closer to what was an unlikely target of preserving their Premier League status, and the manager said: “We could easily have folded, but we were determined.

“We’re limited, but you can’t question their character and what they’ve got under their shirts, because they’ve bags of heart.

“We’ve won two on the trot but it should be three; we should have beaten Arsenal. That was the first game since the tragedy; the three games since we’ve been superb.

“Emiliano was a fabulous lad, and it’s appropriate we came down with our black armbands on and put in a performance like that.

“We could have put that ball in the corner from the free-kick, but it’s ‘We’ve got to put it in the box and have a go’. The next few games are all winnable.

“All three subs were brilliant. Ken’s (Zohore) back to himself; his eyes are bright. Victor’s (Camarasa) made the goal, and (recent signing Leandro) Bacuna fitted in as if he’s been there his whole life.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described as a “disaster” his team’s stoppage-time collapse, which came a week after a similarly late equalising goal at Burnley ensured that they have taken one point when they were on course for four.

“It’s a disaster,” the 51-year-old said. “I don’t want to make drama. But we have to be very, very honest with ourselves. Otherwise I can’t look in the mirror.

“It’s nothing new that we have to fight until the last game. That was clear for me in December (when I was appointed). It does not change in February.

“We could have made a big step forward. The way we lost this was the most horrible thing.

“It’s so disappointing that I have problems to find the right words. The opponent shot three times at our goal; we conceded two goals. Conceding like that, we have no chance to stay in the Premier League. If you give points away in that way, it will be very, very difficult.

“The way we gave four points away this week, we rolled a very big stone in our way and it will take a lot of work to remove it. Mentally, physically.

“Two weeks, we have no games. So two weeks we will have this result in our mind. It is the most horrible situation you can imagine.”