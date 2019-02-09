Laura Muir targeting ‘double-double’ title defence in Glasgow

Laura Muir revealed she aims to defend both of her European Indoor Championship titles after cruising to victory in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old clocked eight minutes 48.03 seconds to take victory in the 3,000m at the British Indoor Championships on Saturday.

She will race in Glasgow at the European Indoors next month as the defending 1,500m and 3,000m champion after winning the first senior titles of her career in Belgrade two years ago.

Laura Muir on her way to winning the women’s 3,000m final from Melissa Courtney (Martin Rickett/PA)

Glasgow-based Muir, who graduated from the city’s university last year after completing her veterinary studies, said: “The double-double sounds pretty nice.

“It’s Glasgow and if it had been anywhere else I may not have done it. I’m the defending champion so if I could do the double again it would be fantastic.

“The timetable isn’t perfect but it works. It’s Glasgow, I’m fit, I’m not getting injuries so we might as well make the most of it.

“It’ll be the first time I’ll be defending champion which is pretty special. To have the orange bib is really exciting. I’ve been to championships before with excitement and nerves but this is pure excitement.”

Advertising

I’ve been to championships before with excitement and nerves but this is pure excitement.”

In the men’s 60m, Dwain Chambers’ return was anti-climatic after he was disqualified in the semi-final.

The 40-year-old, banned for doping in 2004 before returning to the sport in 2006 and winning the 60m world indoor title in 2010, had made a comeback for his first major race since 2017.

Advertising

“I feel like a fossil coming back into the sport again and being resurrected,” he said.

“I’m going to walk out with my tail between my legs unfortunately, watch how the weekend goes and then review.

Dwain Chambers reacts after false starting and is disqualified from the men’s 60m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The funny thing is I didn’t recognise any of the faces. It was intimidating with the crowds, the lights, because I’ve been away so long. Even the blocks have changed. The environment has changed.

“These things happen but it’s a buzz to come back and compete. I’ve missed it.”

Dominic Ashwell took victory in 6.65 seconds, short of the European qualifying time of 6.60s.

Defending European Indoor champion Richard Kilty flopped to finish sixth while favourite Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, a member of the 4x100m world championship winning relay squad, failed to make it past the heats.

Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey enjoyed mixed fortunes on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

No male sprinter made the qualifying time on Saturday but Mitchell-Blake, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Ojie Edoburun have run 10.20s outdoors, which makes them eligible for selection. The squad for Glasgow is announced next Sunday.

Reigning 60m European Indoor title holder Asha Philip won the women’s 60m in 7.19 seconds.

World Indoor heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson came second in the 60m hurdles in 8.27 seconds and will compete in the long jump on Sunday.

She added: “It felt much better to run that. I’ve had some trouble with my starts recently and each competition I’m taking my season’s best down so hopefully it will be down in plenty of time for Glasgow.”