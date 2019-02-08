Talking points ahead of Scotland v Ireland

Ireland will be itching to hit back to winning ways when taking on Scotland at Murrayfield in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five key talking points ahead of the Edinburgh encounter.

Scotland aiming to fire Ireland a World Cup warning shot

Scotland have won 11 of their last 13 Test matches at Murrayfield

Ireland have won 18 of their last 20 Test matches home and away

Keith Earls will make his 50th Test start on the wing for Ireland, in his 74th cap overall for his nation.

Greig Laidlaw will draw level with Bryan Redpath's record of 52 Test starts at scrum-half for Scotland

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw had no qualms admitting Gregor Townsend’s men are fully aware of the wider significance of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland. Scotland will open their 2019 World Cup campaign by facing Ireland again, in Yokohama City on Sunday, September 22. The standard refrain when asked if Saturday’s Six Nations match could colour the autumn’s World Cup reprise would be for a top star to suggest their only focus would be this weekend. How refreshing then to hear Laidlaw concede that a Scottish victory now would certainly strike a blow ahead of Japan 2019. “We certainly won’t be thinking about it tomorrow, but it all helps,” said Laidlaw. Quite right too, hence plenty of extra intrigue in an already fascinating contest.

Ireland bristle at predictable barbs

Head coach Joe Schmidt responded with caustic words for his critics this week, who claim Ireland’s gameplan is limited and predictable. Ireland were accused by a number of pundits of lacking a Plan B in the wake of their comprehensive 32-20 home defeat by England. Schmidt was having none of it however, mounting a staunch defence of his regime – which has guided Ireland to second in the world rankings and three Six Nations titles in five years, including the 2018 Grand Slam. Ireland boast unprecedented success under Schmidt and yet the detractors still find ways to criticise the taskmaster Kiwi coach. “I would love to know how they characterise our Plan A,” said Schmidt, in a withering put-down to his critics. Touche.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton face rare pressure

Conor Murray, left, and Johnny Sexton, right, have been tipped to hit back to their best against Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Schmidt insisted “class is permanent” in defending his British and Irish Lions half-backs Murray and Sexton in the wake of a rare off night for both men in last week’s hefty England defeat. The Ireland boss feels his two game directors need precious little reminding of their world-beating talents, but moved to reassert their quality in any case. Murray had a particularly iffy showing against England, in his first Test match back after extended neck problems. The Munster star has not quite replicated his lofty standards of old since that injury, but is improving all the time. Sexton won the 2018 world player of the year gong and rightly so in what proved a stellar 12 months. The Leinster playmaker was not able to boss the game against England, but then Ireland lost the pivotal gainline battle and then some under fierce pressure from Eddie Jones’ brutal side. Both Murray and Sexton will be chasing an immediate restoration of their finest form this weekend then, with Schmidt fully confident that will come to pass.

The elements could prove decisive at a windswept Murrayfield

“It’s vitally important for the half-backs to control the game. We have to be smart and pick our times to play.” – Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw speaks to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Test v Ireland. pic.twitter.com/BsluvrL2iG — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 8, 2019

Scotland skipper Laidlaw admitted bad weather could dominate the game, should the elements turn nasty as anticipated. Scotland want to play with width and pace, exploiting their potent backline. But those ambitions will be tempered if high winds whip across the pitch. The Scots hope home-ground knowledge can help them sneak an edge against the Irish though, knowing the vagaries of the Murrayfield winds as they do. Ireland’s kicking game will have to improve markedly from the unusually inaccurate showing in defeat by England, should Schmidt’s men be able to hit back to winning ways.

Fringe men have big World Cup chance for Ireland

Lock Quinn Roux and centre Chris Farrell can advance their World Cup selection claims with strong showings in Scotland this weekend. Connacht second-row Roux has jumped into the starting line-up in the absence of Devin Toner due to ankle trouble. With Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne also missing, Ireland’s locking stocks appear almost threadbare. And yet James Ryan starts and Ultan Dillane is on the bench. Roux’s tight game got him the nod here over the galloping Dillane, and this is his big chance to prove he merits serious consideration for Ireland’s final 31-man World Cup squad.