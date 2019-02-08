McCall’s Scunthorpe hit by injuries and suspensions

Scunthorpe boss Stuart McCall has a number of injury problems as his side look to return to winning ways against Accrington Stanley.

The hosts will be without defender James Perch, who starts a two-game ban after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in last week’s defeat to Barnsley.

McCall has received a further blow with the news that goalkeeper Rory Watson will be ruled out for the rest of the season as he requires a second operation on his arm.

Watson joins the likes of Ryan Colclough, Jordan Clarke, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Josh Morris among the Irons’ ranks of long-term injured.

Stanley boss John Coleman could make changes as he aims to end a run of four consecutive games without a goal.

New striker Okera Simmonds could be in line to make his debut after completing his deadline day move from neighbours Blackburn.

Midfielder Sam Finley is still suspended but Dan Barlaser is available to return after completing his own ban for his FA Cup sending-off against Derby.

Coleman will run the rule over defender Ross Sykes, who picked up an injury in his side’s previous game against Gillingham.