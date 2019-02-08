Marseille hit back for win at Dijon

Marseille came from behind as they boosted their European hopes with a 2-1 win away to Dijon.

The hosts had taken an 18th-minute lead when Jordan Marie took advantage of some horrible goalkeeping from Steve Mandanda.

But second-half goals from Mario Balotelli and Lucas Ocampos turned the game around to send Marseille up to fifth before the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

After Balotelli sent a decent early chance wide, Dijon stunned the visitors when Mandanda failed to hold a long-range effort from Fouad Chafik and Marie was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The tide turned after the break though, with Balotelli levelling in somewhat ugly fashion as he scuffed a shot after Florian Thauvin flicked on a corner, giving the Italian his second goal for the club.

And it was 2-1 to Marseille with 17 minutes left as Ocampos scored a fine goal.

Played in down the left channel, he used one touch to cut inside and immediately wrong-foot two defenders before bending a shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.