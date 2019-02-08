Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho could be set to lead Inter Milan from next season, the Mirror says. Talks are due to take place between the former Manchester United boss and the Italian club’s director, the paper says, with the potential tie-up coming almost nine years after the 56-year-old guided the club to victory in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

100 PL appearances ??⚽? pic.twitter.com/NGYJiIBiVi — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 3, 2019

Marcus Rashford looks ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester United as he closes in on an improved £50million deal, the Star reports. It says the 21-year-old could double his wages under the new deal, which would see him remain at Old Trafford until 2024.

Sticking with United, the Manchester Evening News says the club also have three other players in mind for the summer transfer window as they seek to bolster their defensive options. Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen are tipped as the main targets come the end of the season.

Could Arsenal come out on top in the race for Alex Grimaldo? (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal are reportedly the favourites to land Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo, the Express reports, potentially leaving Manchester City, Napoli and Inter Milan out in the cold in the race for the defender’s signature. Citing reports in Spain, the paper says Atletico Madrid appear to be the Gunners’ closest competitors.

Social media round-up

Advertising

Cesc Fabregas reveals what Eden Hazard REALLY thinks about Real Madrid saga #CFC https://t.co/SQLhYFCB8X — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 8, 2019

Chelsea blow as Bayern Munich agree fee for Hamburg striker https://t.co/4PxvxNP3QR pic.twitter.com/EOjQJWS3xy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 8, 2019

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: A battle could be set to take place for the Barcelona midfielder, with both Manchester United and Chelsea keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, the Metro reports. It comes amid rumours the Brazilian is unsettled at the Spanish club.

Tanguy Ndombele: The in-demand Lyon midfielder could be the subject of fierce transfer competition this summer, with The Sun reporting that both Manchester United and rivals City are chasing the 22-year-old along with Juventus.