Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s games in the Premier League

After Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League in midweek, the pressure is again firmly on Liverpool in the title race.

The battle for survival also continues this weekend, with Fulham and Huddersfield Town desperate for results to avoid the possibility of being cast further adrift.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points ahead of the action.

Reds set for cherry picking?

After Manchester City were beaten at Newcastle, it appeared Liverpool were ready to open up a potentially decisive lead. Successive draws, though, have seen Jurgen Klopp’s side stumble, while City bounced back to the summit with a midweek win at Everton, albeit they have played a game more. Liverpool must regroup and focus on the job in hand of defeating Bournemouth at Anfield – or face more questions as to whether they have the character to last the distance.

Can Ole’s United front roll on?

"The last two months been fantastic, with the points we've got" says Ole. "So consistency is a key word now, we have to keep improving, keep winning games."

The weekend’s Premier League action kicks off at Craven Cottage on Saturday lunchtime when relegation battlers Fulham host a Manchester United side showing no signs of slowing down under the guidance of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bigger tests, though, lie ahead. If United come through a Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain, the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea and the visit of rivals Liverpool unscathed, then the calls for the Norwegian to be handed the job permanently will likely reach fever pitch.

The only way is up – hopefully!

"Everything is possible in football. For my game, I need intensity and we need to work hard to compete with these teams." Jan Siewert ahead of Huddersfield Town's Premier League game against Arsenal

At the other end of the table, a change in the dugout has done little to lift Huddersfield’s fortunes. New head coach Jan Siewert will hope to avoid his third straight defeat when Arsenal head to the John Smith’s Stadium. After seeing his team punished for trying to play an expansive game with a 5-0 defeat at Chelsea, expect the German to perhaps adopt a more cautious approach against the Gunners, whose away record could do with a boost – the loss at Manchester City last weekend was the third on the bounce for Unai Emery’s men.

Welcome back Marco

Everton manager Marco Silva left Watford in January 2018. (Peter Byrne/PA Images)

There is little love lost between Watford and Everton – either in the board room or, if Hornets captain Troy Deeney has his way, on the pitch. The pressure, though, is firmly on former Watford boss Marco Silva for his expensively assembled Toffees squad to deliver if he is to avoid a rather sticky end to his time at Goodison Park.

Will City slickers get the Blues?

After his side went above Liverpool in the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola said the lesson was Manchester City "never give up"

When City host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, both their title rivals will have been in action, with third-placed Tottenham earlier tackling Leicester. Pep Guardiola knows a week is a long time in football – with his team rejuvenated after initially written off following the defeat on Tyneside. Whatever your view, defending champions City have again shown they very much remain the team to finish ahead of come May 12.