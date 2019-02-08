Arthur facing month on sidelines for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury, the LaLiga side have announced.

The 22-year-old will miss at least four games – league fixtures against Athletic Bilbao, Real Valladolid and Sevilla, along with the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon.

Barcelona said in a statement on their official website: “Tests carried out have confirmed that the first team player Arthur Melo has a left hamstring injury. He is expected to be out for around three to four weeks.

“If the predictions are right, Arthur will miss at least four games due to injury.”