Zaha hit with one-match ban for sarcastic applause of referee

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been given a one-match ban by the Football Association for improper conduct.

The charge relates to the Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary’s on January 30, where Zaha sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner and was subsequently sent off for a second yellow card.

The 26-year-old, who has also been fined £10,000, will not serve the suspension immediately as he can decide whether he wants to appeal against the decision, making him available for the home match against West Ham this weekend.

The FA said in a statement: “Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an independent regulatory commission hearing yesterday (06 February 2019). He was also fined £10,000.

“The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal.

“The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019.”

Zaha received two yellow cards during the 1-1 draw with Southampton, meaning he missed his side’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. The one-match ban from the FA will be an additional punishment.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone. Zaha is pivotal to their chances of remaining in the top flight, contributing four goals and five assists in the league so far this season.