Rich Energy target Red Bull in opening salvo of F1 drinks battle

Rich Energy, the new British title partner of Formula One team Haas, has delivered a statement of intent by vowing to beat fizzy drink rivals Red Bull.

English entrepreneur William Storey is the face behind Rich Energy, which has teamed up with American outfit Haas for the forthcoming campaign after failing in its takeover of Force India last year.

WAIT…NO…MORE! We're proud to present the #RichEnergy #HaasF1 VF-19 livery unveil. All change in the looks department for the new #F1 season! ??? pic.twitter.com/uQNDm1hiXQ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 7, 2019

Haas, who finished fifth last season, 326 points behind Red Bull, unveiled a Rich Energy-inspired black and gold colour scheme on their new car at the Royal Automobile Club in London on Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to taking on Red Bull – both on and off the track,” said Storey, who claims West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is one of seven shareholders involved in his company.

“We have already beaten them by having a better-looking car. We feel we have a better product, a better brand, and a real opportunity to beat them.

“Haas are the David taking on Goliath in Formula One, and we are doing the same in the drinks business.”

Rich Energy, developed since 2013, describes itself as Britain’s ‘premium energy drink’.

Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz co-founded the Red Bull drinks company in the 1980s before moving into F1, first as a sponsor, and then launching his own team in 2005.

At the peak of their powers, Red Bull won four consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships, from 2010-2013.

F1 enthusiast Storey attempted a move to buy Force India last summer, while talks were also staged with British team Williams.

He added: “I have loved Formula One since I was a kid, and Nigel Mansell, as a hard-charging Brummie, was my favourite driver.

“There are an awful lot of people querying the sport as a platform, but we haven’t got to where we have today by following the crowd.

“We are a bit contrarian by nature and where others are fearful, be greedy. We intend on being in Formula One for the long, long term.”

Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will continue to race for Haas, who have never finished on the podium, as the team prepares for their fourth campaign on the grid.

Mercedes, the reigning five-time world champions, will launch their new car during a private event at Silverstone next Wednesday.

The opening winter test kicks off at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on February 18 ahead of the first grand prix in Melbourne, Australia, on March 17.