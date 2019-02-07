Jofra Archer helps Hobart Hurricanes clinch home Big Bash semi-final

Jofra Archer took two wickets as the Hobart Hurricanes secured a home semi-final in the Big Bash with a 16-run win over Harry Gurney’s Melbourne Renegades.

Hobart made 183 for six batting first, with opener Matthew Wade top-scoring with 58 while Ben McDermott hit an unbeaten 39, before Archer took two for 19 to help his side to victory.

Renegades batsman Harris had only faced seven balls when he powerfully struck a length ball from Archer straight to D’Arcy Short at point in an important early breakthrough for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes finish with 6-183 from their 20 overs after a blistering 87-run stand between Wade and Short at the top of the order: https://t.co/Jgs05PfyrM #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/HAVIowWv4p — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2019

Archer’s second wicket came in the 19th over when he dismissed Mackenzie Harvey for 15 as the chasing Renegades were restricted to 167.

Limited-overs England international Gurney had taken two for 40 during Hobart’s innings, dismissing Simon Milenko and former Australian international George Bailey.

17 runs… FROM ONE BALL ? This Bucket Ball bonanza was the worst start to the innings the Hurricanes could imagine.@KFCAustralia | #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/FfS7svQXpm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 7, 2019

The Hurricanes’ 16-run victory came despite a ball in the first over of the Renegades innings going for 17 runs, with Riley Meredith’s opening over containing five wides, three no-balls, four leg byes and 11 runs off the bat.