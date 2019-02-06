Ellis Genge and Harry Williams dropped from England squad for France test

England will make at least three changes to their matchday 23 against France at Twickenham after Ellis Genge and Harry Williams were dropped.

The replacement props completed cameo appearances in the final quarter of Saturday’s 32-20 victory over Ireland but have been excluded from the 25-man squad retained to step up preparations for the round two fixture.

Genge’s place at loosehead has been taken by Ben Moon, who excelled during the autumn, while Williams has lost out to veteran tighthead Dan Cole.

Moon and Cole are known for their expertise at the scrum, which will be fully tested by France’s heavyweight tight five to potentially explain their recall by Eddie Jones.

If he makes an appearance on the pitch, Cole will be winning his first cap since being dropped after last year’s Six Nations.

Maro Itoje’s knee injury means England must make one enforced change in the second row and a new option in the back five mix is Brad Shields, who has recovered from a side strain to take Itoje’s spot in the 25.

Joe Cokanasiga could be given an opportunity against France (Adam Davy/PA)

Potentially making his Six Nations debut will be giant Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga, who has displaced Mike Brown in the final cut before Jones names his starting XV on Friday.

Also missing is Ben Te’o with the Worcester centre losing out to Manu Tuilagi.

England have yet to set a date for Dylan Hartley’s return from his knee injury despite the Northampton hooker reporting to the squad’s Surrey base to continue his rehabilitation.

Hartley has not played since December 21 because of the issue and the co-captain had been pencilled in for a return in the round three match against Wales at the earliest.

Dylan Hartley is not yet ready to return to the England fold (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones suggested he might need an operation to repair what Northampton boss Chris Boyd described as a “grumbly” knee and while surgery has so far been avoided, assistant coach John Mitchell declined to provide a schedule for his comeback.

“Dylan’s been in for two days of rehab. It’s good to see him. He’s in a good place to return at some point, although we’re unsure when that point will be,” Mitchell said.

“He looks in really good shape and that reflects well on this environment and is a good advert for him as a leader – showing that when you’re out you can still look after yourself and present yourself in good shape.”

Hartley missed the standout performance and result of the Jones era after Ireland were dismantled 32-20 to launch England’s Six Nations title quest in stunning fashion on Saturday.

Mako Vunipola was immense for England against Ireland (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Key to the victory against the reigning champions was a ferocious defensive display that saw Mako Vunipola and Mark Wilson complete 31 and 27 hits apiece, but was headlined by a dominant tackle count of 46-9 in England’s favour.

Masterminding Ireland’s submission was Mitchell, the well-travelled Kiwi defence coach and former All Blacks boss who replaced Paul Gustard after last summer’s tour to South Africa.

“It’s a team effort, it’s not just myself. It’s owned by the players and is led by them,” said Mitchell, who has enjoyed a successful start to his second spell as part of England’s management team.

“We acknowledge that it was a good defensive performance and was one that we enjoyed.

“But you know that there’s always someone who is trying to find a way to exploit your defensive system and find a way to attack it. We’re very mindful of that.”

England 25-man training squad:

Forwards: D Cole (Leicester Tigers), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), J George (Saracens), N Hughes (Wasps), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Moon (Exeter Chiefs), B Shields (Wasps), K Sinckler (Harlequins), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), M Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: C Ashton (Sale Sharks), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), J May (Leicester Tigers), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), D Robson (Wasps), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).