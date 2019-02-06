Coulis has recipe for Chelmsford success

Clon Coulis, to be ridden by Jamie Spence, can make light of a lengthy absence by winning the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford.

The five-year-old struck twice at Listed level last term, prompting David Barron to try Group Three company for what was her final outing of the campaign in September.

She was very much up against it on that occasion and probably deserves a bit more credit than her near four-length fifth suggests, because she was conceding weight to the likes of Group One-placed Veracious.

Clon Coulis has been off the track since then – but Barron has found a good option here because the conditions of the race put her ahead of her three rivals, despite having to shoulder a penalty.

Designated can step up on her two efforts to date and win the Bet toteswinger At totesport.com Novice Stakes.

Hailing from the family of the smart Peeress, Designated’s value would certainly by enhanced if she were to record a victory, but after an initially promising debut, she took a bit of a step back last time out.

However, it is too early to write her off, and Designated might enjoy this try at five furlongs after seeming to lack a bit of stamina for seven in her most recent outing.

Act Of Magic is the choice in the Bet toteexacta At totesport.com Handicap.

Advertising

Previously trained in Ireland, he made a decent start in handicap company for Mohammed Moubarak and lines up off what still seems a competitive perch.

Rippling Water proved very game in victory when last seen and can follow up in the COFCO International Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Handicap.

That was only a moderate heat. But this event is quite ordinary too, so he might not need to find much more off a 1lb higher perch.

Warren Greatrex enjoyed a great day on Sunday with La Bague Au Roi winning in Ireland – and despite more tough opposition, Emitom can keep the bandwagon rolling in the MansionBet Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Advertising

The five-year-old is unbeaten in four racecourse outings so far, winning twice in bumper company and twice over hurdles.

He has finished five lengths clear of the second on both his starts over obstacles and is rated a real Cheltenham Festival contender, so this should be a fine prep outing.

Nicky Henderson’s Angels Breath will be a tough nut to crack – but in receipt of a 5lb penalty because of the unbeaten likely favourite’s Grade Two win on rules debut, Emitom may have the answers at this trip.

Top Ville Ben may well be short odds but should collect in a match for the Larkshill Engineering Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

Phil Kirby had earmarked last weekend’s Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby for his Cheltenham Festival contender, only for that fixture to be lost to the cold snap.

He has therefore had to reroute Top Ville Ben – but ground, trip and course should be right up the much-improved seven-year-old’s street.

At Ffos Las, enthusiastic owner and amateur jockey David Maxwell relies on Ballotin in the Smerdon Tree Services And Bedlinog Cubs Open Hunters’ Chase.

The ex-French eight-year-old scored first time out, on debut for Philip Hobbs, in better company at Wetherby last season – and as long as he handles cut in the ground here, he should have this field covered.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.10 Irish Times, 5.50 Act Of Magic, 6.25 Baasha, 6.55 CLON COULIS (NAP), 7.25 Designated, 7.55 Desert Doctor, 8.25 Rippling Water.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Strong Resemblance, 2.10 One For Rosie, 2.45 Skidoosh, 3.20 Doctor Dex, 3.55 Top Ville Ben, 4.30 Dew Pond.

FFOS LAS: 1.50 Goodgirlteresa, 2.25 Secret Reprieve, 3.00 Radical Archie, 3.35 Cobolobo, 4.10 Gone Platinum, 4.45 Ballotin.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Man Of The North, 1.30 Longhousesignora, 2.00 Emitom, 2.35 Erick Le Rouge, 3.10 Nobel Leader, 3.45 Head Lad, 4.20 Getariver.

THURLES: 1.15 Benruben, 1.45 All The Chimneys, 2.15 Accidental Rebel, 2.50 Karl Der Grosse, 3.25 Castle Oliver, 4.00 Cher Why Not, 4.35 Amen Korner.

DOUBLE: Clon Coulis and Emitom.