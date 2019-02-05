Premier League: City to go top after re-arranged trip to Goodison

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday extended the Reds’ lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

But they can drop to second if Manchester City beat Everton in Wednesday’s re-arranged fixture at Goodison Park.

We take an in-depth look at the two sides ahead of the fixture.

Champions look back on track

City look to be over their December blip which saw them lose three of four league games and allowed Liverpool to move into pole position for their first league title since the 1989/90 season.

And, after Liverpool dropped points in back-to-back games at home to Leicester and at West Ham on Monday, City can now reclaim top spot by beating Everton.

City won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on December 15 with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice and Raheem Sterling netting the third four minutes after Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back for Marco Silva’s side. Sterling is looking to score against Everton for the fourth league game running.

After scoring six of City’s last 10 goals in all competitions, Sergio Aguero’s expected goals per 90 minutes (xGp90) – a measure of the quality of chances based on how often they are converted into goals – is 0.82, which is the best in the Premier League.

Three points at Goodison will see the reigning champions move to the top of the table courtesy of their superior goal difference which, before their trip to Everton, is five goals better than Liverpool’s.

Toffees have come unstuck in recent weeks

Everton have struggled for form lately with 11 points taken from a possible 36 from their last 12 league games.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves was their fourth in the league at Goodison this season, following losses to West Ham, Tottenham and Leicester.

Their next five home league games are against sides currently in the top six and includes the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on March 3.

Everton’s front men need to be clinical against City if they are to get anything from the fixture.

Sam Allardyce spent £27million on Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun and with a return of seven goals in 32 appearances, the Turkey striker should be offering more of a threat.

Richarlison, who cost £40million, has 10 goals in 23 games for the Toffees and is the most likely player to trouble City.

Both teams have scored in five of the last six meetings between the two sides and with Everton netting in all but one of their 13 home league games this season, there is a very good chance that trend will continue.

Recommended bets:

Manchester City to win

Total goals over 2.5

Both teams to score