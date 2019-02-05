Joe Launchbury v Courtney Lawes head-to-head

England are faced with a selection dilemma after Maro Itoje was ruled out of the next two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations by a knee injury.

Either Joe Launchbury or Courtney Lawes will partner George Kruis in the second row against France on Sunday and here Press Association Sport examines the claims of both players.

Joe Launchbury

Strengths – England’s heaviest lock by around a stone and a half, the Wasps captain adds ballast to the pack. That weight is used to good effect in the carry, enabling him to make yards from close range. Despite his weight, his work rate is high and he is a line-out option.

Weaknesses – Lacks the mobility of a Lawes or Itoje and is also not as easy to lift because of his weight. Produces few explosive moments, instead relying on his ability to graft, and is probably a less comfortable fit alongside Kruis.

Experience – A long-standing member of England squads during the reigns of Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones, he is class operator who would offer a big physical presence if chosen to replace Itoje.

Courtney Lawes

Strengths – Capable of making a big impact on the opposition, especially in defence where his explosive power and timing have earned him a fearsome reputation as a tackler. His ability to play in the second row and at blindside flanker also adds to his value, as does his dexterity and athleticism at the line-out.

Weaknesses – The lightest of England’s locks, Lawes struggles to keep weight on and has been given licence to eat as much as he likes to to bulk up. Dynamic and high energy but lacks the frame to break through heavy traffic when hard yards are needed.

Experience – First capped under Martin Johnson, Lawes has been an ever-present with injury alone contributing to his absences from the team. The occasional Northampton captain has developed a canny knack for developing is game and his Lions experience is another string to his bow.